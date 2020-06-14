It's surprisingly easy to pull the doors off of Jeep's ultra-rugged Gladiator pickup truck — here's how I did it

Kristen Lee/Business Insider

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is Jeep's rugged pickup truck.

Like other Jeeps, you can take the roof and doors off of a 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

The pickup truck comes with a little tool kit so you don't need to buy extra tools.

The whole thing took us about 20 minutes, though, with practice, it would have probably taken way less time.

One of the most charmingly fun things about the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is that you can pull its doors and roof off for the ultimate freedom-driving experience.

As '90s kids who spent much of our childhood assembling and disassembling Legos and K'Nex, the prospect of taking apart a press loaner for fun and for science was extremely appealing to me and my boyfriend.

So, we parked our borrowed Gladiator Rubicon under the shade of some trees one afternoon and got to work.

The Gladiator we had — which Business Insider has published a review and photo gallery of here — came with the optional three-piece removable hardtop in addition to the removable doors.

A word of advice to anyone considering a jaunt in doorless Jeeps: Be sure to check your state laws regarding the legality of driving a car on public roads, as it comes down to the wing mirrors. Different states have different wing mirror requirements; some require both, some don't care. It varies. It's better to do a little research instead of being hit with a ticket.

Both the Wrangler and Gladiator come with a tool kit in a handy little nylon pouch, so you don't have to worry about finding the right-sized tools. It comes with all you'll need to remove the doors and the roof.

Well, that and a little bit of muscle.

Here's how we did it.

1. Remove the front two roof panels.

Arguably this doesn't have to be the first step, but it gets the roof panels out of the way for when you'll need to remove the front doors. Plus, it's the easiest step.

As its name suggests, the optional three-piece hardtop comes apart into three pieces. The two front pieces, located above the driver and front passenger, come off extremely easily and can be removed in a matter of seconds.

Simply undo:

The big latch beneath the sun visor.

And the three L-shaped latches along the rest of the panel.

Lift it up and off; they're not heavy at all. Find a place to store them.

2. Roll all the windows down.

This is useful because you can grip the doors more easily along their frame with the window rolled down. Also, you reduce the risk of accidentally smashing the glass if something slips.