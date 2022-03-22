Teen driver behind wheel of tornado pickup speaks out

A young truck driver in Elgin, Texas, accidentally was treated to the ride of his life after he drove directly through the funnel of a damaging EF2 tornado on Monday.

Just before crossing the road, the tornado destroyed a mobile home, injuring one and sending debris and dust from the house up into the air and across the highway. As the twister churned toward the highway, little was in its path other than a lone red truck and its driver.

The truck, a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, was quickly enveloped by the twisting winds of the tornado as it crossed the highway in front of storm chaser Brian Emfinger.

As power lines in the path of the tornado sparked and buckled due to the high winds, the truck was shoved over onto its side. With the truck fully on its side, the winds managed to spin the vehicle a full 360 before somehow flipping the truck back onto all four wheels, all while whipping around large debris from the mobile home, trees and power lines.

Riley Leon's red pickup truck was thrown on its side before being flipped back onto its four wheels. Leon drove off safely with only minor injuries. (Brian Emfinger)

The driver, 16-year-old Riley Leon, sounded cool and collected as he recounted the astounding moment on Wednesday morning.

"I wasn't scared like that much," Leon said, according to Good Morning America. "But, yeah, it was, like, a shocking moment for me."

Fellow driver Ruben Briones, who later helped the driver, also said Leon was "in shock" after the event. Briones told KXAN that Leon, who is from Manor, left the damaged truck in Elgin.

Photos of the pummeled vehicle show just how viciously the tornado impacted the truck. Dozens of scratches and dents blanket the entire driver side of the red truck, while a basketball-sized indentation sits just behind the backseat door.

"He was in shock; he was crying," said Ruben Briones, who said he helped the driver of the red pickup truck seen flipping over on Highway 290 in Elgin in a widely-circulated video.https://t.co/JNAhRHD9AI — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) March 23, 2022

"He was in shock, he was crying," Briones said. "He told me it was scary."

Commander Aaron Crim of the Elgin Police Department said Leon only suffered minor scrapes and cuts on his left arm.

"I CANNOT believe they drove away like that," Emfinger tweeted, reacting to the dramatic footage he caught.

The driver, whom Emfinger estimated to be a 16- to 17-year-old boy, kept driving down the road after the unbelievably close encounter with the tornado. Emfinger did stop the truck and give the boy his phone so that he could call his parents, according to reporting from the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

The tornado that hit Elgin was part of a larger, ongoing tornado outbreak hitting the southern United States. At least 66 tornado warnings were issued from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Nineteen out of the 20 tornado reports filed by the Storm Prediction Center on Monday and Monday night were from Texas, and there was one tornado report from Oklahoma.

Farther east, the line of severe weather wreaked havoc in Louisiana. In New Orleans, a large tonado late Tuesday evening left at least one dead and injured multiple others. Throughout the region, over 60 tornado warnings were issued across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana on Monday alone, but the storms hit Texas the hardest that day. At least one fatality and over two dozen injuries are being blamed on the tornadoes and severe thunderstorms that struck the state.

