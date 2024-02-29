Surrey care provider has registration cancelled after inadequate rating

CQC said that risks associated with people's care were not being managed safely

A home care agency in Surrey that has again been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has had its registration cancelled.

The report said the service Pinnacle Brit in Egham provided was not safe, effective, responsive or well-led.

The service's last CQC rating, from September 2022, was also inadequate as there were "multiple breaches of regulation".

Pinnacle Brit was contacted for a comment.

Following the most recent inspection the CQC said it found the provider remained in breach of regulations.

The CQC added that risks associated with people's care and medicine were not being managed safely, which was also the case in the last three inspections.

Staff training and supervision were also not effective in ensuring good quality of care or identifying and addressing shortfalls, said the report.

The inspectors said: "We identified breaches in relation to the deployment of staff and lack of robust training and supervision.

"We identified breaches in relation to care not being planned and provided around people's needs and wishes and there was a lack of robust oversight of the quality of care and responding and acting on complaints."

People said staff did not always follow infection prevention controls, the inspectors added.

Despite this, there were service users and relatives that said they had developed good relationships with their regular carers.

The CQC noted that external professionals were also contacted when staff had concerns about a person's health.

Any entity that carries out "regulated activities" has to be registered unless an exception or exemption applies, the CQC said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.