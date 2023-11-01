Surrey family pleads for return of stolen pet ferrets

A family is pleading for the return of two pet ferrets which police believe were stolen from a shed in Surrey.

The pair were taken from Mill Lane in Hurst Green between 14:00 BST on Saturday and 09:30 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said.

The owners said they were "devastated" and feared the ferrets may have been abused, abandoned or killed.

One of the ferrets also requires a special diet and syringe feeding as he is recovering from an illness.

Police said those responsible climbed over a garden fence and either smashed the padlock off the shed door or removed it using bolt cutters.

The thieves only took the two ferrets during the raid.

One of the ferrets is described as a sable polecat ferret, and the other is a silver ferret.

Neither have been trained or used to hunt, and neither can be bred from as they have been fully neutered.

The family said in a statement: "We have been left not knowing where they are, if they are being abused or mistreated, if they are being fed or cared for properly or if they have already been abandoned or killed because they are of no use to the person that has stolen them.

"They have their own personalities. They love to have cuddles and play and rush out of their bed to say hello whenever you go to see them.

"To us, they are no different to a pet dog or cat."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the theft.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk