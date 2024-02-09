Surrey Heath Borough Council faces £3.5m bill to repair former shop

It is estimated it will take six months to clear asbestos from the former House of Fraser building

A council faces a £3.5m bill to remove asbestos and fix the roof of a former shop.

Surrey Heath Borough Council bought the House of Fraser store in Camberley as part of a £109m investment scheme.

A report to be presented to the council's executive committee on 13 February estimates it will take six months to remove the asbestos.

It said the building needed "significant alterations to be re-occupied."

The report said: "There is no material prospect of letting the space without significant capital expenditure to address asbestos removal, replacement of mechanical and electrical services and other required repairs.

"In addition to the presence of asbestos, the roof leaks as it is over 50 years old and beyond its intended life."

Officers say no matter the future use of the building, the asbestos will need to be removed and doing so now minimises the risk of any health and safety or environmental incidents that may occur and reduces the council's liability to potential claims.

Making the building safe will allow the council to carry out a full survey to develop options for the best way forward for the building, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Options have included the council taking up the space as its new headquarters as well as possible housing and community spaces.

The authority's leader, Shaun Macdonald, said: "The new council knows that this building at the centre of the town centre cannot be left to deteriorate indefinitely.

"We want to create spaces within the town that the residents and visitors to Camberley will all appreciate, supporting a strong economy and continuing to stimulate the regeneration of Camberley.

"It is important that we take time to assess the cost and benefits of different options before we make a final decision on any final investment."

