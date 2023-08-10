Surrey shop accused of racism removes image of tobacco plantation

The poster was on display behind the till at Farrants in Cobham, Surrey

A shop that faced racism allegations over a poster showing "broken black men" on a tobacco plantation has removed the image.

In a video shared on social media on Tuesday, Misan Harriman said the signage behind the counter at Farrants in Cobham, Surrey, was "triggering and racist".

"There is no conceivable reason it should be there," he said.

The shop has since apologised for displaying the image.

Farrants sells a selection of confectionery, greetings cards, newspapers and toys, as well as hosting its own tobacco room, which offers cigars and tobacco.

The image appeared to show black people working on a tobacco plantation overseen by white men, which the store said was taken at Pinar del Rio plantation in Cuba in 1907 - 21 years after the abolition of slavery in the country.

A poster next to the image explains why the shop chose to display the picture

But Mr Harriman, the chairman of London's Southbank Centre and a photographer who has taken portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said that it was irrelevant if the image actually displayed indentured servants or slaves.

"This is in a family store. This imagery is massively triggering and racist," he said.

"It's an image of black men, broken black men, at a tobacco plantation with their overseers next to them. I kid you not."

In a statement released on Instagram, Farrants said: "The image that has caused offence has been removed.

"We apologise unreservedly for any and all distress that it caused."

A statement previously displayed next to the image in the shop said it was displayed to "honour, respect and recognise" those involved in the development of Havana cigars.

Surrey Police said while no formal reports had been made, officers had spoken with the shop's owner.

