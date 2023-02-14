Surrey Space Centre awarded £400,000 of funding

Space scientists and engineers at the University of Surrey have won £400,000 worth of funding from the UK Space Agency (UKSA).

With a collective income of over £3bn, the money will boost the local space industry in Surrey and Hampshire.

This includes offering training, recruiting dedicated space engineers, and providing facilities to develop and trial space-related technology.

Surrey Space Centre is a leading centre in the UK for space-related business.

The centre, based at the University of Surrey in Guildford, is known for developing small satellites and launching Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL).

Keith Ryden, professor of space engineering and head of the centre, said the local industry was "always hungry" for skilled space technicians and engineers.

He added the funding "can open the doors" to improved facilities for companies who would otherwise struggle to find the specialised locations and expert personnel needed to develop new space sector products.

