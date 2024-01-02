Surrey youth choir aiming for World Choir Games

A youth choir from Surrey is fundraising for the "once in a lifetime" opportunity to represent the UK at an international choir competition in New Zealand.

Farnham Youth Choir (FYC) has set a £50,000 target to attend the World Choir Games in Auckland in July.

In April, FYC won gold at the Interkultur International Choir Competition in Hull, making them eligible to be the UK's entry at the World Choir Games.

The choir, for children aged between six and 18, was set up in 1984 and celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Isobel, aged 15, said: “I’m really excited about New Zealand, it’s an amazing opportunity, definitely once in a lifetime.”

FYC offers bursaries to children from families who cannot afford its annual fees, adding it is dependent on fundraising to survive.

Melanie Hancox, chair of trustees, said: “As a charity we believe that no child’s musical potential should be limited by their ability to pay”.

The World Choir Games are an international choir festival that take place every two years. Their aim is to unify people and nations through song.

The previous games were held in South Korea and saw participation of 324 ensembles from 46 countries. More than 38,000 choir and staff members took part.

FYC first participated in the games in 2006 in Xiamen, China.

