‘He was surrounded by friends’: man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious

Drew Karedes
The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large.

Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m.

Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the scene on Yarmouth Place outside the Tent City Apartments.

A makeshift memorial is now visible outside the complex in remembrance of Murray.

Murray, of South Boston, did not reside at Tent City.

Several neighbors told Boston 25 News they do not believe he was the intended target of the gunfire.

“He was surrounded by friends. Friends who tried to help him. Friends who had to be pulled away from him by the paramedics and police department,” said resident Heather Cook.

Cook and other residents said they’ve been voicing concerns about suspicious activity to property management prior to the murder.

“The lights are not working at nighttime, and the security cameras are not working at nighttime,” said Cook.

Boston 25 News reached out to the property management company and is still waiting to hear back.

Clergy members and activists in Boston’s Black Community say the larger issue of gun violence is disproportionately impacting certain communities across the city.

“We want to communicate to the mayor and commissioner, there should be a strategic plan focusing on where there’s a disproportionate amount of violence,” Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition.

Reverend Peterson said of the 1739 shootings in the city since 2015, 75 percent have been in Black communities.

He’s calling for a self-imposed curfew following a recent string of deadly shootings.

“We’re asking parents or guardians of anyone below 13 to make sure their children are in the house by 10 p.m.,” said Peterson.

Boston Police are not speculating on a motive in Friday night’s shooting.

Clergy members and activists are meeting this Wednesday night in Nubian Square for a previously planned ‘State of Emergency Meeting’ on Black violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

