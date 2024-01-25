Surry County man loses nearly everything in house fire

TechCrunch

Infinite Roots (IR), formerly Mushlabs, is a German biotech company that has been plying the furrow of Mycelium, the material coming from fungi, which has been hailed as something of an answer to everything from food to building materials. In a significant move for both it and what passes for the nascent Mycelium startup sector, IR has now closed a $58 million Series B funding round, making it one of the largest investments in the technology in Europe to date. The round was led by Dr. Hans Riegel Holding (HRH), better known as one of the two holding companies of the confectionery group Haribo (who hasn’t eaten a Haribo?!).