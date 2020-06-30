Surterra Wellness Expands Line of Medical Cannabis Tinctures in Texas

Two new tinctures will provide Texas patients with high-quality, highly-consistent, plant-based cannabinoid medicine for an expanded set of medical conditions

AUSTIN, TX, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Surterra Wellness, an established health and wellness medical cannabis retail and product brand, today announced an expansion of its line of medical cannabis Surterra Wellness tinctures for patients across the state of Texas. The new tinctures are available immediately for delivery across the state. Delivery is free for orders over $100 (or when ordering two or more products), and contactless delivery is available upon request.

Surterra Wellness has introduced two new therapeutic tinctures and has revamped its existing line including: TranquilTM, a 19:1 CBD:THC ratio; SereneTM, a 4:1 CBD:THC ratio; and SootheTM, a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio. Each of the tincture blends has been formulated with proprietary terpene profiles to enhance the experience of the cannabinoid ratios.

"We are thrilled to expand our Surterra Wellness product line of medical tinctures in the Texas market to provide patients with high-quality, plant-based cannabis products formulated for conditions such as cancer, autism, spasticity, epilepsy, and neurodegenerative diseases," said Marcus Ruark, President of Surterra Wellness, Texas. "We are committed to making natural and effective medical cannabis products accessible to patients across Texas."

Surterra Wellness continues to offer compassionate pricing for its products in the Texas market. The newly launched Soothe tincture is compassionately priced at $60, compared to similar products on the market priced at $75.

Surterra Wellness' parent company, Parallel®, is a leading, global company pioneering human well-being through proprietary cannabis brands and technology-led innovation. With operations in Texas, Florida, Nevada, and Massachusetts, Parallel is one of the largest providers of medical, wellness and lifestyle cannabis products in the United States.

For more information on Surterra Wellness' products in Texas, access www.surterra.com/Texas.

About Parallel

Parallel is a leading, global company that is pioneering human wellbeing and improving the quality of lives of humanity through the benefits of cannabinoids. Parallel is one of the fastest growing cannabis companies in the world, with vertical operations in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Massachusetts, and a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary consumer brands, including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, and Float. Parallel's business also includes Massachusetts' New England Treatment Access (NETA), a leading vertical cannabis operation with regional retail dispensaries and consumer brands; Molecular Infusions (Mi), a cannabis-based biopharmaceutical company; and Nevada's The Apothecary Shoppe, a vertical cannabis dispensary. Parallel's integrated footprint includes 42 retail dispensaries across the United States (US), including 39 in Florida; almost one million total square feet of cultivation and manufacturing operations across the platform; and R&D facilities in Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and Budapest, Hungary. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency and efficacy of its products and is building a business based on strong values to be the gold standard for the industry. For more information: www.liveParallel.com.

