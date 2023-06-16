Surveillance cameras help Stonington police solve fatal hit-and-run case

Jun. 15—STONINGTON — Police used video from 32 surveillance cameras in Stonington and Westerly to build their case against a local man accused of running over a bicyclist and leaving him to die along the side of Route 1 on March 6.

Police painstakingly pieced together video footage from businesses, homes, roads and even the lobby of the United Theater in Westerly in tracking the movements of the man they say was driving the SUV both before and after the crash.

Jonathan K. Olsen, 41, of f 33 Shawondassee Drive has been charged with evading the scene of an accident that results in a death or serious injury and faces between 2 and 20 years in prison if found guilty. He is free on a $100,000 bond.

Police also found that Olsen had downed two to three whiskey shots and three beers at the Main Street Pizza restaurant next to the police station between 5:15 and 7:30 p.m. and a whiskey drink at the theater before he struck Gary Piver, a 69-year-old custodian at Stonington High School with his Toyota 4-Runner later in the evening, according to the 13-page affidavit for his arrest warrant.

Video shows a theater employee pouring a drink for Olsen which she later identified as whiskey and a mixer at 8:18 p.m.

Despite the video and witness testimony about Olsen's drinking that night, police were not able to identify and contact him until two days later.

Police also obtained evidence that Piver, after leaving work, visited the Handlebar Cafe next to the high school, and drank at least one beer prior to the 10:41 p.m. crash. The affidavit does not contain blood alcohol levels for either man.

The details of Olsen and Piver's movements and actions on the night of Piver's death, are outlined in the detailed investigation done by Stonington police.

Part of that evidence indicates that Olsen, or someone driving another Toyota SUV he owned, attempted to return to the scene of the fatal crash, which occurred on Route 1 at the Anguilla Brook bridge in the Pawcatuck section of town, shortly after the crash. But by that time, police had discovered Piver's body and shut down the road. A license plate reader on a Stonington police cruiser identified the SUV.

The crash itself is not captured on video but a regional accident reconstruction team determined, based on evidence at the scene and damage discovered to Olsen's vehicle, that Olsen's vehicle struck Piver as he was traveling on his bike eastbound in the westbound lane.

There is virtually no shoulder to the roadway in the area, police said, and it appears Olsen's vehicle hit Piver head-on on the east side of the Anguilla Brook Bridge.

"The bicycle frame is drawn under the Toyota 4-Runner, driven over and ultimately deposited on the west side of the Anguilla Brook Bridge in the center of the westbound lane," the police report concludes.

Piver was thrown over a guardrail and into a grassy area on the side of the road. It's where Piver's body was discovered at 10:44 p.m. by a police officer who first spotted damaged vehicle parts, the bicycle and two sneakers.

"Olsen does not stop, does not tend to Piver, does not report his involvement in this accident and continues west on RTE 1 to his home," the affidavit states.

Stonington police visited Olsen's home on the morning of March 8, two days after the fatal crash. Olsen was already a person of interest, since the bloodied car parts left from the collision with Piver on Route 1 matched Olsen's model of Toyota 4-Runner.

Olsen appeared to be prepared for the visit.

"Just so you guys know, I have my attorney on speaker and they've directed me to not to discuss anything," Olsen told officers, the warrant states.

Police seized Olsen's 4-Runner, which police said had heavy front end damage to the passenger side and a shattered windshield. There was also what appeared to be dried blood on the damaged areas of the vehicle.

After the vehicle was seized, police spent weeks obtaining more evidence, speaking to witnesses and reviewing video surveillance videos before a warrant was submitted to the court on May 8, records show. A judge signed the warrant on June 1. Olsen was arrested June 5 and was freed on a $100,000 bond.

Olsen was originally scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in New London Superior Court. Court records show his court appearance has now been moved to July 19.

The timeline

The investigation by Stonington police, led by Detective Sgt. William Morrison, includes an interview with the bartender at Main Street Pizza, who recalled serving Olsen three Samuel Adams beers and two to three half shots of Jameson whiskey between 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the night of the crash. Police said Olsen then attended a Wood Brothers show at the United Theater in Westerly, where police said Olsen is captured on video at the theater's pop-up bar purchasing a beverage. Police interviewed the bartender working at the theater who identified the drink, after watching the video, as a Jameson whiskey with a mixer.

Olsen leaves the theater in his Toyota 4-Runner at 10:32 p.m. At 10:37 p.m. Olsen's 4-Runner is seen on Route 1, according to the affidavit.

Police said Piver had left his job at Stonington High School at 176 S. Broad St. on his bike, wearing a headlamp, at 9:50 p.m. He arrived at the Handlebar Cafe at 210 S. Broad St. at 10:15 p.m. where he is captured on video having a beer.

Piver is seen leaving the Handlebar Cafe at 10:40 p.m. and heading west on Route 1 on his bicycle.

During the investigation, police tracked down a potential witness whose vehicle is captured on video traveling ahead of Olsen's 4-Runner. The woman remembered driving to her Stonington home from Westerly, and in the area of Buzzi Memorial on Route 1 recalled seeing a car ahead of her swerving.

The woman, police said, followed that car into the opposite lane, and "then saw a man riding a bike in the westbound lane, this is the reason she swerved."

"She saw a man with a light on his head and it was bright, he was riding eastbound in the westbound lane against traffic. The biker was not on the shoulder. He was definitely riding in the travel lane. She didn't see him until the car in front of her swerved," the warrant states.

The man fit Piver's description, police said.

A return to the crash scene

Police said there is evidence that Olsen, or someone driving Olsen's vehicle, returned to the scene of the crash shortly after returning home, which is less than four miles away from the crash scene.

Police obtained evidence that indicates Olsen's 4-Runner returned home after the crash and 10 minutes later his older model Toyota Land Cruiser left the driveway. Police said they used a license plate reader and determined the Land Cruiser was in the area of 230 S. Broad St. (Route 1) at 11:04 p.m. on the night of the crash.

The vehicle, police said, was traveling west, away from the accident scene which was already closed off by emergency vehicles.

"Based on the timeline, police said Olsen's Toyota Land Cruiser left his driveway at 10:56 p.m., drove to the area of the accident, turned around and drove back to Olsen's house.

Olsen could not be reached to comment. An attorney representing Olsen in his criminal case was not immediately available to comment.