Surveillance Footage Captures Sherry Prather's Final Moments

Uber has quietly been testing a flexible pricing service in more than a dozen cities in India, a move that could help it expand its consumer base in the South Asian nation and put pressure on rival ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and inDrive. The flexible pricing service, called Uber Flex, was started in India in October last year and has since expanded to more than 12 cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among others, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Uber confirmed that the flexible pricing service has expanded.