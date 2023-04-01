Surveillance footage from Club Q shooting will not be released, judge rules

Zachary Dupont, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Mar. 31—An El Paso County judge on Friday ruled that surveillance footage from the Club Q shooting will not be released to the public.

The ruling from Judge Michael McHenry came at a motions hearing for alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich, who is accused of killing five and wounding more than a dozen in a shooting at the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

At Aldrich's motions hearing on Friday afternoon, McHenry was set to rule on the Club Q surveillance footage from the night of the shooting being released to the public, something the prosecution and defense strongly objected to.

