Surveillance footage released as California authorities search for serial killer

Surveillance footage released amid the hunt for a serial killer in California shows a man “on a mission” authorities say could be behind at least six slayings in the Central Valley region.

The person shown in the clip has an unusually upright posture and an uneven stride. While his face is concealed by a dark hoodie, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said authorities hoped someone in the community may be able to identify him based on the other quirks. He added the Stockton police are working alongside local and federal agencies to identity anyone involved, including the FBI, California Highway Patrol, several local sheriff’s departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“I like to think we have a normal gait and walk about us when we walk around, but this person’s posture is extremely upright,” McFadden told reporters.

Police believe the brutal killing spree kicked off on April 10, 2021, when a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot to death in Oakland. Just less than a week later, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot shortly after she biked to an encampment on Park and Union streets in Stockton. She survived the attack, McFadden said, and later told authorities she exchanged no words with the shooter.

She said the man, who was wearing dark clothing and a face mask, was anywhere between 5 foot 10 inches and 6 foot 2 inches.

Stockton police have since linked the pair of attacks to another five homicides in the city between July 8 and Sept. 27. McFadden said authorities used ballistics and surveillance footage to connect all seven shootings but did not provide further details.

It also remains unclear whether this year’s victims were targeted — four were Hispanic men ranging from 21 to 54 years old, and the fifth was a 35-year-old white man.

The San Joaquin County’s Office of the Medical Examiner identified five of the victims on Monday: Paul Yaw, 35, killed on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, killed on August 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, killed on August 30; Juan Cruz, 52, killed on September 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, killed on September 27.

“By definition, these shootings are a series of killings, so we do believe we could have a potential serial killer, that’s how we are going to treat it, as such,” McFadden said.

“At this time, we don’t know if it is a person or persons. As I said before, we have absolutely no evidence that connects a person or persons to any of these incidents.”