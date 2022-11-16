Surveillance footage released of suspected gunman in killing of father of six in Brooklyn drive-by

The NYPD on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the suspected gunman who killed a father of six in a Brooklyn drive-by.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspected killer of 34-year-old Cyian Brown.

Police also released footage of two men described as witnesses to the East New York slaying. The suspected shooter wore torn blue jeans.

The gunman let off about 10 shots from a black Jeep at Hendrix St. and New Lots Ave about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brown, struck in the chest, was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital but could not be saved.

Brown, a Jamaican native, worked as a truck driver and an event photographer, usually taking shots at baby showers and weddings.

“When you want somebody to motivate you, that’s Cyian,” a friend said after his slaying. “You could call Cyian and once something has to do with his family, no matter where he is, he will come.”

Brown left behind a 4-year-old daughter and five boys.

“The person I know is a jovial person, a kindhearted person, a person who calms stuff down,” the friend said. “He was a go-getter.”

“He didn’t deserve to die like this,” the friend added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.