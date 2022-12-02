Surveillance footage of shooting that left two innocent bystanders dead in Pittsburgh shown in court

Flashes of gunfire light up the screen showing Cedar Avenue on October 15. There were 17 separate videos for court of what happened that claimed the lives of two innocent bystanders: Betty Jean Averryt and Jacquelyn Mehalic.

“So sad, the things I seen today. I’m just like broke my soul again. It’s just so hard for us,” said LaRonda Averryt who is Betty Jean’s daughter.

The families of these two women were full of emotion after facing the alleged killer.

“I’m glad we will eventually get justice, but we still feel the hurt and the pain. It’s never going to bring her back, but at least he’ll pay in some way,” said Bridgette Mehalic who’s Jacquelyn’s mom.

Mehalic is talking about Jaylone Hines, 21. He’s charged with both women’s murders and those charges were held for court after the surveillance video was shown in his hearing.

On October 15, the video shows Hines crossing Allegheny Commons and heading toward the Sunoco. Once reaching the gas pumps, he doubles back to wait by this playground.

Prosecutors said a black SUV is what Hines and two others were watching. Inside that car are Carron Troutman and Samuel Pegues, according to the detective testifying, they are also charged in this shooting.

Once that car pulls out of the Sunoco, gunfire erupts. Averryt’s mom was hit and killed standing at the bus stop.

“She was amazing, she was a beautiful woman. Sweet, innocent. She didn’t deserve this,” Averryt said.

While the driver of that SUV fires back at the playground the group is running, but the camera shows Hines limping with blood on the back of his leg.

Less than five minutes later, he’s seen at Allegheny General Hospital heading into the emergency room with a gunshot wound wearing the exact clothing from the shooting.

“There’s not really anything I would say to him. He’s not worth my breath,” Mehalic said.

The defense attorney for Hines had no comment after the hearing, but his client did plead not guilty, claiming his role was self-defense.

