Surveillance footage shows armed man kidnapping missing California family

The four members of a California family who were kidnapped earlier this week were led out of a business by an armed man before they disappeared, according to surveillance footage released Wednesday by local officials. A person of interest is in custody, but has been hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to die by suicide, preventing any communication thus far, authorities said.

The footage, shown at a press conference by officials from the Merced County Sheriff's Office, shows two of the family members — 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh — arriving at the business at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning. About half an hour later, a man is seen walking toward the business and speaking with Jasdeep before the pair enter the building. The man can be seen dropping the trash bag he's carrying and pulling out a firearm.

There are no cameras inside the business — but at 9:11 a.m., the man is seen exiting the building with Jasdeep and Amandeep, who are both zip-tied at the hands, and putting them in the back of a pickup truck. The truck leaves, but returns six minutes later. The suspect goes back inside, and leaves soon after with 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and her 8-month old child, Aroohi Dheri.

The family has not been seen since, prompting a furious search by local authorities.

Undated photos of a family: infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother, Jasleen Kaur, her father, Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle (R) Amandeep Singh, were kidnapped from a business in California's Merced County on Oct. 3, 2022. / Credit: Merced County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, a person of interest — identified as 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado — attempted to die by suicide in nearby Atwater, authorities said. The exact circumstances aren't clear, but Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said he tried to take his own life before law enforcement arrived on the scene. Salgado survived, but is hospitalized in critical condition and has not yet been able to communicate with authorities.

Warnke said he's hopeful Salgado's condition will improve enough on Wednesday that he can be interviewed.

"We're not leaving any stone unturned," he said.

Warnke said there's no clear motive for the crime, but noted that Salgado was convicted of robbery in 2005. He was paroled in 2015 and has not had any major contact with law enforcement since, Warnke said. Until law enforcement proves otherwise, Warnke said they believe the motive in this case is also financial — but he said earlier this week that authorities have not received any requests for a ransom.

Story continues

And while there's no evidence to suggest that another person helped with the kidnapping, Warnke said his years of law enforcement experience lead him to believe that at least one other person is involved.

A representative for the family who spoke at the press conference pleaded with local businesses to check their surveillance cameras for any possible evidence. He described the victims as a "peace-loving family" who run a small business and have lived in the area for years.

"We are devastated, we are shocked, we are dying every moment," he said.

Florida man rescues 86-year-old mom after Hurricane Ian floods her house

Senate race in Arizona tightens as economy, inflation rank as top issues

Breaking down Arizona polls ahead of Senate, governor races