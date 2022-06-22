Surveillance footage shows man shot from car window on Pearl Street; Paterson man arrested

A brief altercation between two strangers outside a party on Pearl Street in the early morning hours Saturday ended in murder, according to court documents that detail the alleged shooting between two Paterson residents.

Trayshaun Harris, 29, has been charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Tiheen Smith, 34, based on video surveillance showing a flash from the fatal gunshot allegedly coming from the driver's side window of Harris' car.

Court documents show that Harris, who acknowledged the car was his, stated to police there were two other men in the vehicle at the time, and that the gun was fired from a passenger in the backseat, though police contend the footage only shows Harris entering and exiting the car before and after the murder.

The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. on Pearl Street, where Harris told police he was parked after returning from a trip to get more drinks for the party, according to an affidavit filed with Paterson municipal court.

Smith pulled up near the party in his own vehicle, the document states, and approached Harris on foot.

PATERSON: Video shows first encounter of missing man with police, but questions remain

CRIME: Paterson sergeant convicted in corruption case for leading 'robbery squad' of crooked cops

Harris told police Smith punched him in the face through the open window of his car, which police stated is supported by surveillance footage.

Then, Smith blocked Harris from opening his car door, which is when the fatal blast can be seen, the affidavit states.

Smith stumbled for a few steps back toward his vehicle before falling to the ground. The Paterson Fire Department rushed him to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:22 p.m.

Meanwhile, Harris fled the scene in his car, telling police he made one stop to drop off a passenger at Bridge and Tyler streets, though authorities claim surveillance footage shows the car driving straight to Harris' home, where he is the only person seen exiting the vehicle.

Story continues

Harris remains in custody at Passaic County Jail, where prosecutors have requested he be held pending the outcome of a trial.

If convicted on all charges, Harris could face a prison term of 30 years to life for Smith's murder, and five to 10 years for each weapons offense, prosecutors said.

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: katzban@northjersey.com

Twitter: @nicholaskatzban

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Surveillance footage shows man shot from car window