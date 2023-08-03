Surveillance footage sought in search for Davis suspect who broke into occupied home

Davis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a robbery suspect who “strong-armed” his way into a residence Monday.

Police responded to the 300 block of Mills Drive at 11:56 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery, the Police Department said. When they arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

Officers described the suspect in a social media post as a man 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10, “dressed in all black and was last seen east on Mills Drive towards Eureka Avenue.”

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect on the south side of 14th Street just west of B Street, and on Eureka Avenue south of 14th Street just before the robbery was reported, police said.

“If you live in these areas and have any surveillance video that may have captured the suspect around this time, or if you have information about this crime, please contact the Davis Police Department” police said.

People with information are asked to call 530-747-5400 or email PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org. Tips can remain anonymous.