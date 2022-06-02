Surveillance image released of suspect in hate crime stabbing of Asian man on Brooklyn subway train

Cops have released surveillance images of the suspect in the stabbing of an Asian man on a Brooklyn subway train — and have determined the incident was a hate crime.

The 39-year-old victim first got into an argument with three kids on the F train platform at the E. Broadway station on the Lower East Side about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. He then stepped onto a Brooklyn-bound train, where the stabber started quarreling with him, cops said.

Racial slurs were uttered by both men, police said, and at some point during the ride the attacker whipped a knife out of his backpack and slashed the victim in the chest and back of his neck.

The victim was treated at Brooklyn Hospital and is recovering.

The suspect, described as Black and about 25, got off the train when it pulled into the York St. station in Brooklyn and ran off.

Cops released surveillance images of him Thursday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.