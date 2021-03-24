Surveillance images released of pair sought in shooting at west Detroit gas station

Mar. 24—Detroit police have released surveillance images of two people wanted in connection with a shooting this month on the city's west side that left a man wounded.

The man and woman exited a gold, older model Dodge Caravan around 10:10 p.m. March 12 at a gas station in the 10000 block of Rosa Parks a few seconds before a 22-year-old driver arrived in a GMC Envoy, investigators said in a statement.

The man walked to the GMC's side door, "then walked to the rear of the victim's vehicle, produced a weapon and fired shots, striking" him, according to the release.

The victim fled and drove himself to a local hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect and his companion returned to the Dodge and drove south on Rosa Parks.

Authorities described him as about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and short hair, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, ripped black jeans and a fanny pack.

His companion is described as a woman with a thin build and red hair, last seen wearing a light-colored denim jacket and jeans.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1040. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accept anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.