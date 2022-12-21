Surveillance images show kidnap suspect at gas station after allegedly stealing car with infant twins inside: police

The suspect accused of stealing a car with twin infants inside later visited an Ohio gas station and asked an employee for money, police said.

Surveillance images released Tuesday night by the Columbus Police Department allegedly show Nalah Jackson inside a Huber Heights gas station.

One of the 5-month-old boys, Kyair Thomass, was recovered early Tuesday at a Dayton airport, but his brother, Kason Thomass, remains missing.

“An around-the-clock search continues for Kason Thomass,” Columbus Police said in the latest update.

Jackson is accused of stealing a black, four-door 2010 Honda Accord late Monday after the twins’ mother went inside a Donatos Pizza store to pick up a Door Dash order, Columbus Police said. Employees identified Jackson as a “homeless female” who left the restaurant when the woman went inside, according to officials.

A cashier at the United Dairy Farmers gas station Jackson allegedly visited Monday night gave the suspect $5 and observed her acting strangely, she told local news station WHIO.

“I was really shocked, I’m kicking myself for not doing something,” Emily Ryan said.

Jackson spent 20 minutes inside the gas station’s bathroom, then left through an emergency exit, Ryan told the TV outlet.

At a news conference Tuesday, police said there’s no evidence Jackson had a previous connection to the twins or their mother.

“We consider this child to be in danger,” Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said. “That’s why we are expending the resources we are, and we are asking for the community’s help. This is a cry for help.”