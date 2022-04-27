Surveillance photo brings arrest in car theft at Glastonbury Home Depot

Apr. 27—GLASTONBURY — A high-quality surveillance photo taken at the local Home Depot store and publicized by police after a running vehicle was stolen from the store's parking lot Feb. 2 brought in tips that have led to an arrest in the case, police say.

Michelle A. Rivera, 35, of 56 Grand Ave., Vernon, was arrested last Thursday on felony counts of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit that crime and misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal trover and sixth-degree larceny, police say.

Criminal trover is using someone else's property without permission and damaging it in the process.

Rivera is being held at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme on $225,000 bond in that case and two Vernon Superior Court cases in which she is accused of failing to appear on burglary and other charges, online records show.

She is due June 1 in Manchester Superior Court in the Glastonbury vehicle-theft case and June 7 in Vernon Superior Court in the burglary cases.

The surveillance photo shows the woman police now believe is Rivera holding hands with a man in the store. The two were seen walking around the parking lot looking into vehicles, then got into a running Honda CR-V and drove off, police said at the time.

Asked Tuesday whether the man in the photo has been identified, police spokesman Lt. Corey Davis said the case is still open.

He said the release of the surveillance photo brought in tips that led to Rivera's arrest.

Police said in February that the CR-V's owner left it running and accessible while taking the key fob away. Once they are on, certain vehicles can be driven an unlimited distance without the key fob, police explained.

