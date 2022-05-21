Surveillance photo shows Harbor One Bank robbery suspect sought by Warwick police

WARWICK – The police are looking for the man they say robbed Harbor One Bank at 2089 Warwick Ave. on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a tall white man wearing a white zipper-style jacket, black winter hat, sunglasses and a medical mask passed a note to a teller around 2:20 p.m., demanding cash.

The man did not show a weapon and fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The Warwick police say the man in this surveillance photo is a suspect in the robbery of a Harbor One Bank on Warwick Avenue Friday afternoon.

Anyone who recognizes the man seen in a surveillance photograph or who has other information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4233 or (401) 468- 4200.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Harbor One Bank robbery: Warwick police release suspect photo