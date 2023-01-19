New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week.

Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says the new photos of Tee were taken at a store on January 6, four days before she disappeared.

According to Early, the investigating agencies are not scheduled to resume the active search until Saturday, January 21. The agencies will spend Thursday and Friday undergoing logistical tasks.

According to Early, multiple agencies, including several water search and rescue teams will participate in Saturday’s search.

“Whenever you can get multiple agencies it’s a force multiplier,” said Early.

A tip line, which will take information from callers who wish to remain anonymous, is available at 508-453-7589.

Update on the investigation into Brittany Tee’s whereabouts. We’d encourage anyone with information to call the dedicated tip line at 508-453-7589. Tips can be left anonymously. Posted by Joseph D. Early Jr., Worcester County District Attorney's Office on Thursday, January 19, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW