Surveillance photos released after body burned inside SUV, police say

Memphis Police released photos on Sunday of what investigators believe is the suspect’s car after a body was shot and then burned inside an SUV in February.

On Feb. 23, a person flagged police down around 6 a.m. and said that a car was on fire at Cable Avenue and Carnes Avenue.

Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire and once firefighters put out the flames, the remains of an unknown person were found inside a green Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

The victim, later identified as Marcus Jefferson, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds before the Tahoe was set on fire, said the Shelby County Medical Examiner.

Investigators located video footage of the flames from the car fire and a 4-door midsize SUV is captured southbound on Airways at Douglass Avenue about two minutes before the fire is visible on camera.

Anyone with information about the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

