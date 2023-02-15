Surveillance photos released of suspect APD says killed man in front of downtown restaurant

Police are releasing new photos of a man they say gunned down a man in front of a restaurant in downtown Atlanta.

Officers were called to Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street last month where they found a man dead.

They have not released details on the man who was killed or what led up to the shooting.

The suspect has been described as an older man with a noticeable limp and walks with a cane.

Investigators are also looking for a person of interest who is described as a heavyset man also captured in surveillance photos.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone who recognizes either man should call investigators at 404-577-8477.

