Surveillance pics released of stranger wanted for stabbing Manhattan woman throwing out trash

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance pictures of the suspect wanted for stabbing a stranger throwing out the trash in front of her East Harlem building.

The 32-year-old victim was tossing out garbage outside her Lexington Ave. building near E. 102nd St. about 8 p.m. on March 21 when the suspect came at her with a knife, police said.

He said nothing as he plunged the knife into the woman’s shoulder and ran off.

Medics took the woman to Mount Sinai Morningside where she was in serious but stable condition.

NYPD detectives doing an extensive canvass of the area managed to track the suspect’s movements to a nearby subway station, where he was caught on surveillance camera going through the turnstile.

Cops released those images Wednesday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

The suspect was wearing a black surgical mask, gray hoodie and black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.