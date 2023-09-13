Surveillance pics released of unhinged suspect wanted for shoving 74-year-old man onto UES subway tracks

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the unhinged suspect wanted for shoving a 74-year-old stranger onto the tracks in an unprovoked attack at an Upper East Side subway stop.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound suspect was wearing a dirty black polo shirt and brown pants and muttering to himself when he shoved the victim, a parking lot employee returning home from work.

The victim was waiting for a downtown No. 6 train at the E. 68th St.-Hunter College station when he was attacked about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“He’s standing on the platform, just waiting for the train,” NYPD Assistant Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said of the victim Tuesday. “He’s approached, unprovoked, by a male who’s speaking to himself. He gets accused of staring at the male and he’s spontaneously just shoved onto the tracks.”

An electrician contracted by the MTA to upgrade the station helped the victim back onto the platform, sources said.

The victim was already back on the platform when cops arrived but was badly hurt. He was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell with rib, pelvic and spinal fractures, Kenny said.

“He’s gets shoved [to] the tracks. He travels a good deep distance, lands directly on his back and neck, onto the roadbed,” Kenny said.

The shover is described as Black and between 35 and 45 with salt-and-pepper hair and a goatee.

“From the video, he seems to be disheveled and possibly having some mental issue,” said Kenny, who added the suspect may be linked to other street-level assaults.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.