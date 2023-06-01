Surveillance pics released of wanted suspects in Brooklyn deli shooting that wounded two teens

Surveillance footage was released Thursday of two youthful suspects in a shooting outside a Brooklyn deli that wounded two teens, one of them an innocent bystander.

The shooting may have been sparked by gang rivalries in the neighborhood, a police source said.

Cops investigating the Wednesday morning shooting outside the Wise Deli & Grill in Crown Height at first believed both victims, a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were innocent bystanders.

But surveillance video recovered by cops shows the boy was confronted by the teen suspects in front of the deli on the corner of Franklin Ave. and Eastern Parkway, just two blocks from the Brooklyn Museum. They argued, with one suspect smacking the victim in the face and the other pulling a gun.

As the victim ran off, the gunman fired a number of times, striking him in the left arm.

The girl was blasted twice in the right leg while inside the deli. She was not part of the confrontation and was not targeted.

“I helped one of the kids,” deli manager Adnan Ahmed told the Daily News Wednesday. “It was a girl. She got shot in her legs and I was helping her. She was feeling a little dizzy so I gave her water.”

School-age children were inside the deli buying snacks when the shots rang out, leaving two bullet holes in the counter.

“Everyone just started running,” he said.

Both shooting victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Clara Barton High School, which is about two blocks from the shooting, briefly went into lockdown as the gunman and his accomplice ran off down Eastern Parkway, cops said.

Investigators determined the shooters came from the Ebbets Field apartment complex, a known home base for Brooklyn’s Folk Nation gang, and then returned there after the shooting, police sources said.

“The shooter was on the street and just shot into here. He hit the glass,” deli worker Ahmed Ali told The News Wednesday. “The neighborhood is normal. You’d hear some shootings but this was shocking. It’s sad but it happens.”

The two suspects were both wearing surgical masks. One teen was wearing a hooded shirt and black clothing, cops said. His accomplice was wearing a red hooded shirt and gray jeans.

Cops released images of the two suspects Thursday and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.