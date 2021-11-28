Surveillance plane to be deployed over Channel to monitor migrants
Working more closely would require Paris and London to overcome years of ill-will
Working more closely would require Paris and London to overcome years of ill-will
The mid-terms are now just 11 months away, and Republicans are now a prohibitive favorite to re-take the House.
Pep Guardiola's praise for his Manchester City men was effusive after a 2-1 win over West Ham United at a snow-filled Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
A British citizen who was released from death row in Ethiopia after a high-profile government lobbying effort has been accused of telling soldiers to carry out genocide in the East African nation’s bloody civil war.
The Rams carved the NFL up with empty formations in the season's first half. Now, defenses have clamped down. How does Sean McVay adjust?
In a televised address, he also said that authorities would not be considering economic lockdown restrictions for the time being.Ramaphosa did add, however, that his government was considering making vaccination mandatory in certain locations and for some activities, without giving details.
President Trump's evangelical supporters cheered the 2018 move of of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Ariel Schalit/APIsrael’s former ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, made waves in May 2021 when he publicly suggested that Israel should prioritize its relationship with American evangelicals over American Jews. Dermer described evangelicals as the “backbone of Israel’s support in the United States.” By contrast, he described American Jews as “disproportionately among [Isra
Follow along with us as we watch eight champions get crowed in the 2021 Michigan high school football state finals.
Austin police responded to the shooting after a bystander called to say that a man had been shot.
Shawania Wyatt was recovering from COVID when she learned she had a rare and aggressive cancer. Unable to work she and her sons stay with family.
In what many see as "turn about fair play" for the Republican election maps drawn in Austin - the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioners Court has formulated a pretty drastic reconfiguration of the four precincts - new lines aimed at whittling away any Republican chance of resurgence.
Luz Rivas remembers seeing the word on her mother’s residency card as a child: “alien.” In the stark terms of the government, it signaled her mother was not yet a citizen of the U.S. But to her young daughter, the word had a more personal meaning. “I want other children of immigrants, like me, to not feel the same way I did, that my family did, when we saw the word ‘alien’,” said Rivas, now an assemblywoman in the California Legislature.
This raises a great set of questions: Is it safer to pull your money out of the stock market now? For one thing, normal stock market volatility means that you can lose money any given day that you are invested, while $1 in cash is always worth exactly a buck. With the stock market's long-run historical returns clocking in somewhere around 10% annualized, stocks can look less risky than cash over the long run when you consider the need to protect that buying power.
These were the Top 5 stories of the week, according to Gazette readers
As North Carolina’s newest attempt at requiring voter ID gets closer to a federal trial, Democrats and Republicans are jockeying for control of the case.
Advocates for prisoners said the mandate would protect inmates, while an organization representing officers said it could create staff shortages.
Amazon will reward you with an Amazon gift card through the Amazon Trade-In program when you send in your old electronics and devices, including Kindle e-readers, tablets, streaming media players, Bluetooth speakers and headphones, home security devices, wireless routers, cellphones and gaming systems. With the Apple Trade In program, you can trade in an eligible device for credit toward your next purchase or get an Apple gift card.
MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines on Sunday further tightened border controls to keep out the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, adding seven European countries to a travel ban that initially covered seven African nations. The Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/new-coronavirus-variant-omicron-keeps-spreading-australia-detects-cases-2021-11-28 variant kept spreading around the world on Sunday, with 13 cases found in the Netherlands and two each in Denmark and Australia. The Philippines coronavirus task force placed Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy under its so-called "red list" until Dec. 15, banning the entry of travellers from these countries.
Germany's health minister said Saturday he hopes that the sight of air force planes transferring patients across the country will act as a “wake-up call” to millions who are still holding out on getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Health Minister Jens Spahn said there has been a welcome increase over the past week in the number of people getting their first shots, with 450,000 recorded. Hospitals in southern and eastern regions of Germany have warned they are running out of intensive care beds because of the large numbers of seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
Stocks might not outperform housing, gold, or bonds every year, but equities have delivered a considerably higher average annual return over the very long term than these other investment vehicles. For about two-thirds the cost of the average cup of Joe, Shiba Inu investors became millionaires in less than 11 months.
A Mexican woman-led collective looking for their missing loved ones, found over 20 body remains near the Sonoran capital. They request U.N. support.