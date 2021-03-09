Surveillance plane is finished in Baltimore, but federal court still hears arguments over whether it’s constitutional

Justin Fenton, The Baltimore Sun
·4 min read

BALTIMORE — Aerial surveillance may be finished in Baltimore, but opponents asked a federal appellate court on Monday to find that it is unconstitutional and help guide what happens to data collected during its months in flight last year.

The two-plus-hour hearing, which took place in front of the entire 15-judge panel of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, was split between judges asking whether they should weigh in in the first place, and others questioning the merits of the technology.

Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory urged his fellow judges to take a position.

“This court does have the power to answer,” he said. “The place to do it is here, the time to do it is now. The court should decide, and not kick the can.”

The crime surveillance plane, paid for by Texas billionaires to test its effectiveness, first flew secretly over Baltimore in 2016, then relaunched as part of a pilot program last year. The ACLU brought a lawsuit last spring on behalf of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle and other citizens, seeking an injunction that would prevent the plane from starting the pilot program, but it was allowed to proceed by U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett.

Mayor Brandon Scott opposed the plane, and the Board of Estimates unanimously voted to sever its contract with the plane’s operator, Persistent Surveillance Systems. But other cities are exploring use of the technology, and data collected in Baltimore is still in play for more than 40 pending cases and 200 investigations.

“The [Founding Fathers] would be absolutely horrified by a program of mass surveillance from the sky that logged movements of Baltimoreans for 180 days,” Brett Max Kaufman, an attorney with the ACLU, told the judges Monday.

Former City Solicitor Andre Davis, a former Fourth Circuit judge, argued the case for the city and called the aerial surveillance “innovative and controversial, to be sure. But just because it’s controversial doesn’t make it unconstitutional. Those have never been synonymous terms.”

Current Solicitor Jim Shea said Davis was “arguing the law, not the policy behind it.”

Several judges, often not identifying themselves as they spoke on the live-streamed, audio-only feed, expressed concern that the ACLU’s arguments hadn’t been put to Bennett in the U.S. District Court.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said one of the judges.

Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III said the questions were moot because the plane was no longer flying. Kaufman, of the ACLU, countered that the program continues because the Baltimore Police Department continues to possess data that was collected.

Proponents of the technology have argued that it is not invasive, capturing just a pixel that is indistinguishable until paired with other surveillance or information. For example, a dot captured fleeing a crime scene is unidentifiable until a street-level surveillance camera reveals more information.

“This data is simply a tool in the toolbox,” Davis said.

Critics say it infringes on the right to privacy, functioning as a dragnet by recording everyone’s movements. Judge Barbara Milano Keenan questioned whether the technology went beyond others that had been previously ruled unconstitutional, because “here you have hundreds of thousands of people being captured and preserved for retrospective analysis.”

The retained data represents about 14% of the material amassed by the plane during the trial period. One judge questioned whether deleting data would violate rights of people charged with crimes that occurred during the plane’s flight, and which would possibly help rule out their involvement.

Wilkinson gave a long speech in which he said that “slamming down the gate” on the program would “leave communities like Baltimore without hope.”

“I just worry that we’re going to have cities throwing up their hands and saying, there’s nothing we can do, and that’s so sad,” Wilkinson said.

Kaufman said the plaintiffs, citizens of Baltimore, appreciate efforts to reduce crime, but concluded that the aerial surveillance was “exactly the kind of too-permeating surveillance [U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John] Roberts warned about.”

Davis said the arguments were perhaps the longest in front of the full panel in its history. A ruling will be issued at a later date.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle and Cuomo accuser reveal something crucial about suicide

    Suicide can be driven by mental illness, but Meghan's revelation and Lindsey Boylan's disclosure show abusive environments also play a role.

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Meghan Markle says 'rude and racist are not the same' while addressing how she's been treated by the press compared to Kate Middleton

    Meghan Markle told Oprah that a royal press team would defend Kate Middleton but didn't do the same for her.

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Biden's German shepherds have been sent home to Delaware after a 'biting incident' with White House security officers

    The two German shepherds were sent back to the Biden family home after 3-year-old Major displayed aggressive behaviour to White House security staff.

  • Meghan: Archie's title was not royal family's "right to take away"

    A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.

  • Republican National Committee rejects cease-and-desist demand from Trump attorneys

    The Republican National Committee dismissed a cease-and-desist demand from former President Trump's attorneys Monday after Trump's lawyers told the organization to stop using Trump's name and likeness, Politico reports.What they're saying: The RNC "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals," chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in a letter sent Monday afternoon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe RNC letter highlights Trump's "close" relationship with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and states that Trump personally approved the use of his name for fundraising."The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country," Riemer wrote.The RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Trump attorneys sent a letter on March 5 requesting that the RNC "immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."It was one of many cease-and-desist demands, which the Trump team sent to GOP committees including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.The big picture: Trump worked closely with the RNC during the 2020 campaign, raising over $366 million together, according to Politico.Trump is expected to speak at the RNC's upcoming donor retreat in Palm Beach, a portion of which has been moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, per the Washington Post.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 5 hidden details you might have missed in Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview outfit

    Through her jewelry and Armani lotus dress, Meghan Markle sent a message of hope, paid tribute to Diana, and may have made a nod to the Commonwealth.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Papa John's founder says he's been working to get the N-word out of his vocabulary for the 'last 20 months'

    The former CEO of Papa John's is assuring the public he's been working on not using racist language, an effort that has apparently been ongoing for nearly two years. John Schnatter, the Papa John's founder who in 2018 stepped down as chairman after admitting he used the N-word during a conference call, told One America News Network the pizza chain's board has painted him "as a racist" when "they know he's not a racist," per Mediaite. From there, Schnatter described his "goals," evidently including no longer saying racial slurs. "We've had three goals for the last 20 months," Schnatter said. "To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it's just not true, figure out how they did this, and get on with my life." The former pizza boss also told OANN he "used to lay in bed" after his ouster wondering "how did they do this," and he called on Papa John's to come out and declare that it "didn't follow proper due diligence" and that he actually "has no history of racism." Schnatter stepped down as Papa John's chair after Forbes reported that he "used the N-word on a conference call" that had been "designed as a role-playing exercise for Schnatter in an effort to prevent future public-relations snafus." He apologized at the time, saying "racism has no place in our society." Shortly after, though, Schnatter said he resigned because the board asked him to "without apparently doing any investigation" and that he now regrets doing so. Later, Schnatter would vow that a "day of reckoning" would come in a bizarre 2019 interview, in which he also famously declared he's eaten "over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days." Update: In a statement on Monday, Schnatter said he has been seeking to eliminate "false perceptions in the media" and that "on OANN, I tried to say, 'Get rid of this n-word in (the) vocabulary and dictionary (of the news media), and everything else because it's just not true,' – reflecting my commitment to correct the false and malicious reporting by the news media about the conference call." Papa John’s ex-CEO says he’s been working for the last 20 months “to get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary” (h/t @mount_bees) pic.twitter.com/8heITnJJxA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyTattoo parlor owner seen with Roger Stone on Jan. 6 charged in Capitol riotBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • Paul Walker's daughter walks fashion show, gets shoutout from dad's co-stars

    The 22-year-old modeled in a Givenchy fashion show over the weekend.

  • New Zealand 'not likely' to become a republic in wake of Harry and Meghan interview, says Jacinda Ardern

    New Zealand's prime minister says the country is “not likely” to become a republic in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan's interview, as Commonwealth countries face calls for the removal of the Queen as Head of State. Jacinda Ardern was asked whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given her pause about New Zealand's constitutional ties to Britain. "I've said before that I've not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don't expect that's likely to change quickly," she said. New Zealand is a constitutional monarchy with The Queen as Sovereign. But discontent is bubbling elsewhere - #AbolishTheMonarchy was trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • Accused child killer Barahona ‘jumped,’ beaten by fellow inmates in Miami jail

    Five jail inmates beat up notorious accused child killer Jorge Barahona at the Miami-Dade jail because “of the nature of his pending charges,” according to a newly released police report.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • When will your $1,400 stimulus check arrive? House looks to pass COVID plan quickly

    Here’s when you could get your stimulus check under the new bill.

  • Prince Harry said he and Meghan Markle hadn't planned on signing streaming deals, but they needed the money for security

    Harry told Oprah he was financially cut off by the royals and that his family's security was taken away, so he signed deals with Netflix and Spotify.