Surveillance shows well-planned temple heist near Holland

OLIVE TOWNSHIP — As three thieves rushed inside the original Lao Buddhist Temple north of Holland, a man sat behind the wheel of the getaway car and a woman paced the parking lot as a lookout.

And she prayed — or at least it appeared she was praying.

Surveillance video clearly shows that as she paced, she put her hands together and bowed, repeatedly. Perhaps, temple leaders said, she was praying not to get caught. But more than likely, they figured, she was trying to look like a worshipper in case anyone saw her.

“I think it’s more of a cover-up,” temple member Chay Thongthi said.

Surveillance video shows what appeared to be a well-planned heist at the temple on 112th Avenue near Van Buren Street on Sunday. The thieves were in and out with more than $50,000 in cash and religious artifacts in about eight minutes.

Temple leaders wonder if it’s connected to recent thefts from Asian temples around the country.

“It’s a very sacred place to us,” Thongthi said. “What has happened, I think, took a toll on our community. I think we feel very violated because it’s sacred grounds, right?”

The video time stamp shows about 10 a.m. Sunday, but temple leaders say it was closer to noon, as more than 100 worshipped in the temple out front.

Two women and a man walked through an unlocked back door of the old temple out back, where two monks live. The monks were at worship. Temple leaders say it appears the thieves knew right where to go: to the locked bedrooms of the monks. The money they stole included the monks’ life savings.

“It’s years and years of them saving up,” Thongthi said.

They believe the thieves knew that doors of both temples were always unlocked, allowing worshippers to pray at any time.

“We are open 24-7, to all races, to anyone, everyone,” Thongthi said. “We welcome everybody. I think because of that they took advantage of the situation of how we operate.”

“To me, it seemed like they knew what it is, what to do. It happened so quick,” Temple President Keo Singhandt said.

The thieves escaped in what appeared to be an older purple Ford Taurus. Surveillance video did not show a license plate.

Temple leaders said they don’t believe it was a hate crime. Instead, they called it a crime of opportunity. They say they will lock their doors from now on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

