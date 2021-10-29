Surveillance video brings clues, no arrest in Sonic shooting

Oct. 28—Santa Fe police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting near the Sonic Drive-In off Cerrillos Road that left a man wounded last week.

Sonic employees tried unsuccessfully to retrieve footage of the shooting from the store's surveillance system, according to a police report. Other footage showed a black SUV containing four men, one of whom is thought to have been the shooter; it was too blurry for police to make out the license plate number, the report states.

Also according to the police report:

Footage from the Interfaith Community Shelter shows the 32-year-old man who was shot gestured at the vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse, outside the shelter before riding a bicycle toward Cerrillos Road on Oct. 20. He told police he was trying to get away from the vehicle.

Minutes later, the man — now suffering a gunshot wound to the hip — approached a customer at Sonic. The customer, who was eating in his car, quickly moved his vehicle to help the man and call 911. At that point, the SUV circled around twice and fired off about nine shots at both men; police found two bullet casings on the scene.

When police arrived, the man who was shot told them the name of a possible suspect. Both the man's name and the name he shared with police are redacted in a police report provided by the city.

The man was released from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center later that day. This week, Lt. David Webb said the department had initially been unable to reach him after the shooting.