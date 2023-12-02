Surveillance video captures first in a string of East Boston store break-ins

Police are investigating four break-ins at separate smoke and convenience shops over the past week in East Boston.

According to police reports, suspects smashed their way into the stores, stealing cash, electronics, and smoking products.

Officers first responded to Aries Plaza on Sumner Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a burglary. Surveillance footage shows three suspects using a hammer to smash their way through the store’s front door. They reportedly stole electronics from the shop.

“They just started taking stuff,” said Juan Posada, owner of Aries Plaza. “The neighborhood is a little bit unsafe here.”

Posada tells Boston 25 News that this is their third break-in over the last year.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, suspects matching the description of those in the surveillance footage allegedly broke into Maverick Smoke 2 on Chelsea Street. Police believe they used a cement block to break a glass window and steal $2,000 cash.

Thursday morning, police responded to Classic Smokes and Vape on Bennington Street for reports of a break and entering in progress. Two suspects reportedly fled after stealing $1,000 cash. Again, suspects broke the glass front door using a cobblestone to get in.

Later that morning, police responded to Square Smoke Shop off William C. Kelly Square for another break-in report. Using bricks, two suspects broke the store’s window and stole $390 worth of smoking products. Through surveillance footage, police identified the two as light-skinned males around 6 feet tall. The two took off from the store and remain at large.

Posada has owned Aries Plaza for thirty years and doesn’t remember break-ins being this rampant ever before.

He finished, “It’s difficult for business like that… you want the neighborhood to roam and be safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

