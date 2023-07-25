Surveillance video captures man throwing brick into window at the Tabernacle

Atlanta Police are searching for the man who was captured on video throwing a brick into a music venue earlier this month.

Officials said the brick was thrown on July 5 at the Tabernacle on Luckie Street.

Video captures the moment the suspect threw the brick causing damage to a window.

The man appears to be wearing a black shirt, khaki-colored pants and black shoes.

The Tabernacle was built as a church in 1911 but has since been transformed into a music venue, according to Atlanta Downtown. The venue has more than 200 events a year and hosts over 2,000 guests.

Anyone with information or who can identity the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

