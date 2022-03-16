Surveillance video captures police arresting alleged homeless killer

Reuters

The visit could help the kingdom deepen its ties with Beijing at a time of strained relations with Washington. Since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and the United States has been tested by Riyadh's human rights record, particularly in light of the war in Yemen and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In an interview with The Atlantic published earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he did not care whether Biden misunderstood things about him.