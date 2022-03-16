Surveillance video captures police arresting alleged homeless killer
Surveillance video shows police in Washington, D.C. arresting a suspect in the shootings of five homeless men.
Surveillance video shows police in Washington, D.C. arresting a suspect in the shootings of five homeless men.
A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C., has been arrested. Police say at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. (March 15)
Video obtained by FOX 5 shows the moment the man suspected of stalking and killing homeless people in NYC and D.C. was arrested at a gas station in the District on Tuesday.
ATF agents arrested a suspect who investigators believe is connected to the shootings targeting homeless people in New York and Washington, D.C., a law enforcement source told ABC News.
The search continued Monday for a man police in New York City and Washington, D.C. believe is responsible for shooting at least five people experiencing homelessness. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports.
Wilton Manors police said six men and a woman overdosed in Florida on Thursday. Five of them are West Point cadets, including two football players.
“It’s my house,” she said.
Citi estimates that Intel's consumer notebook shipments for February are down more than expectations.
Would you daily drive a pre-war classic? Mark Elder does!
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals from trader Vitol for May delivery, trade sources said, its first purchase of the grade since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Western sanctions against Russia have led many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels. IOC said in late February it would buy Russian oil on delivered basis to avoid any complication relating to fixing vessels and insurance.
Data: Gallup; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosLGBTQ-identification is higher among Latinos than white or Black American adults, helping drive the soaring rates of self-identification over the last decade.By the numbers: A record 7% of American adults now identify as LGBTQ, according to a Gallup poll released last month. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.11% of Latino adults surveyed said they were members of the LGBTQ community, compared to 6.2% of non-Hispanic wh
The visit could help the kingdom deepen its ties with Beijing at a time of strained relations with Washington. Since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and the United States has been tested by Riyadh's human rights record, particularly in light of the war in Yemen and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In an interview with The Atlantic published earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he did not care whether Biden misunderstood things about him.
Human remains found in Illinois have been identified as Susan Lund, a pregnant Clarksville mother who went missing almost three decades ago.
Should the court accept the voluntary surrender, Jones may apply to have his license re-instated in five years, according to the state bar association.
Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.
The USS Abraham Lincoln aicraft carrier led military exercises in the Yellow Sea, and air defence artillery at Osan air base intensified drills, U.S. forces in Asia said on Tuesday amid signs of an imminent North Korean long-range missile test. Tension on the Korean Peninsula has been growing amid speculation North Korea could test its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range as soon as this week, after threatening to break a self-imposed 2017 moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear testing. In a demonstration of air power in international airspace on Tuesday, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) mobilised fighter jets from the USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group along with other regionally based Air Force planes.
A teacher in the Atlanta suburb of East Point was disciplined for restraining a female student after she knocked a phone out of his hand. […]
The man charged with stealing nearly 5,000 comic books from the Florida State University libraries filed a plea of not guilty this week.
Venus Williams shows how to make a neutral statement.
Multiple agencies respond to a fire in Marietta Friday. A motorist disobeyed Scott's Law and was subsequently pulled over by a Fulton County Deputy.
A Russian tycoon whose name arose prominently in the illegal political contribution case against two associates of Rudy Giuliani was secretly charged with conspiracy in a New York court, prosecutors revealed Monday. Conspiracy and illegal campaign contribution charges that were lodged against Andrey Muraviev in September 2020 in Manhattan federal court were unsealed by prosecutors who told a judge that the businessman was not in custody and was believed to be in Russia. An indictment returned against Muraviev in September said some of Muraviev’s money was used for political contributions and donations aimed at launching a business to acquire U.S. retail cannabis and marijuana licenses, but the source of the funds was disguised as coming from the Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.