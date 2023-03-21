New surveillance video in case of Irvo Otieno, who died in police custody

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A lawyer called to testify behind closed-doors in New York on Monday may challenge the claims of a key witness before a grand jury decides whether to charge former President Donald Trump over hush money paid to a porn star, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Robert Costello has been asked to appear before the grand jury at the request of Trump's lawyers because he may have information that calls into question events as described by Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, the source said. The Manhattan District Attorney's office has asked Cohen to be available on Monday as a rebuttal witness, if needed, according to a second source, who did not want to be named.