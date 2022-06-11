SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Dayton police looking for attempted purse snatcher

The Dayton Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of trying to steal someone’s purse Wednesday.

Police released surveillance video of the attempted purse snatching that happened in the 900 block of Brandt Pike.

>> 2 children, 2 adults injured in Dayton crash; Witnesses report high-speed, blown stop sign

The suspect waits in the getaway vehicle until the victim arrives and then tries to steal her purse. He is unsuccessful and returns to the awaiting getaway vehicle.

According to police, the suspect is a white male who was wearing a black balaclava face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark-colored gym shoes The suspect vehicle is a Honda Civic, possibly between the years 2010 to 2017.

Any tips can be directed to the Dayton Police Violent Crimes Bureau at 937-333-1232.

If you want to leave an anonymous tip, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or leave a tip at Miamivalleycrimestoppers.com











