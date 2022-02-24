Surveillance video helps Tampa police arrest man, 22, for murder

TAMPA — Surveillance video was used to help identify 22-year-old Richard Griffin Jr. as the man behind a Feb. 7 shooting that left one dead, Tampa police say.

Police say Griffin picked up a 31-year-old man around 3:30 a.m. and drove him to the 8700 block of N. 30th Street, between Busch Gardens and Rowlett Park, where he later shot and killed him.

The name of the victim was not released.

Griffin was arrested Wednesday evening on a charge of second-degree murder. Police said surveillance video was instrumental in identifying Griffin as the suspect.

Griffin was being held without bail at the Hillsborough County Jail on Thursday morning.