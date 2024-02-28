Surveillance video provides new details about missing, endangered Sun City 81-year-old

Martin Raffone, a missing 81-year-old with dementia who unexpectedly drove away from his Sun City home Feb. 20, was spotted six times and captured on gas station surveillance video the morning he went missing. As his disappearance enters its second week, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has shared new information in the missing person case.

Raffone, who has gray hair and blue eyes, left his residence in a white 2015 Hyundai Genesis sedan with the S.C. tag KDP973. He is 5-foot-7, weighs 164 pounds and was last seen wearing a hunter-green sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Beaufort County investigators have organized a timeline of sightings of Raffone and his vehicle within the three hours following his disappearance around midnight Feb. 20:

1:19 a.m.: U.S. 278 and Auto Mall Boulevard in Hardeeville

1:49 a.m.: U.S. 17 and U.S. 278 southbound in Hardeeville

2:16 a.m.: Limehouse Road in Levy

2:45 a.m.: U.S. 17 and Exit 5 at I-95 in Hardeeville

2:54 a.m.: Enmarket at Exit 8 at I-95 in Hardeeville, where he purchased $10 in gasoline

3:08 a.m.: Medical Center Drive turning towards S.C. 17

Missing Sun City resident Martin Raffone, 81, was spotted in six areas the morning of Feb. 20 after driving away from his home.

June Lewis, the sister-in-law of Raffone’s wife Diane, said the 81-year-old had previously been known to drive off “but he always comes home.” She added that Raffone doesn’t currently have his phone but did take his wallet and credit cards, which local law enforcement have been monitoring for purchases.

Asked about additional identifying characteristics of Raffone, Lewis said the man “walks a little bent over” due to back issues, which she says can be seen in the surveillance video shared by the sheriff’s office.

“He’s a little bit shy, but he’s very friendly,” Lewis added. “He’ll greet you with a smile.”

Any information on Raffone, including possible sightings of him or his vehicle, can be reported to Sgt. Calore at 843-255-3411 or through the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777. Investigators are also asking the public to check footage from cameras on their residential and commercial properties in the areas where Raffone was seen the morning of Feb. 20.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Hardeeville Police Department and S.C. Law Enforcement Division have been searching for Raffone in areas where his vehicle was last seen.

Martin Raffone is considered missing and “endangered” as police from Beaufort and Jasper counties lead the search for the 81-year-old.