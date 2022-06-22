New surveillance video released showing suspects accused of vandalism tied to ‘cop city’ project

Atlanta police have released new surveillance video of the suspects they said vandalized the offices of the contractor who has been hired to build the new police training center.

This act of vandalism happened last month, and police hope someone watching can help catch the vandals.

The video was recorded on May 13 and shows three people wearing face coverings and coveralls walk across the street to the Cobb County offices of Brasfield & Gorrie.

Video from inside the lobby shows the first act of vandalism when one of the suspects smashed the glass windows.

Another security camera shows the three throwing objects at the building, including paint splatter.

This is not the first time they have targeted the construction company.

The day before, May 12, protesters spray painted slogans like “stop cop city” on the building.

The “cop city” they are protesting is a new training facility Atlanta plans to build in the South River Forest in DeKalb County.

On May 17, police arrested eight people there during the raid of the forest.

Police previously released video of that incident showing protesters throwing rocks at them and at least one Molotov cocktail.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with supporters of the protesters that day.

They cited concerns for the environment and said there was no need for more expensive police training.

“I feel like it is not safe to protest in Atlanta, but we will continue to protest and fight for the right to have our voices heard,” one supporter said.

If you have any information on who these suspects may be, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

