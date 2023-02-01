Surveillance video released shows 2 people robbing local liquor store

Riverside Police released surveillance video showing the moment two people broke into a Riverside liquor store on Airway Road early Monday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 suspect arrested after break in at local Riverside liquor store

One suspect has been arrested and officers are looking for the other, according to Riverside Police.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright spoke with a Riverside detective late Tuesday afternoon. He tells her police are looking for a male suspect last seen in a 2016 maroon Ford Fusion.

The name of the man in custody has not yet been released because he has not been formally charged.

Surveillance cameras show two men breaking into Manor Wine and Spirits Monday morning just before 5 a.m.

Both men were wearing masks.

>>Not guilty plea entered for Riverside father accused of ‘serious child abuse’

Enright spoke with the owner, Greg Schultz, and he says the suspects broke bottles of liquor as they walked through the store and eventually made it to the stock room.

In total, they swiped as many as 15 cases of liquor, mostly tequila. At one point, video shows one of the men almost slipping on the booze on the ground from a broken bottle.

The owner says this is the third or fourth time this happened the last past three or four years and it’s frustrating.

“They come in, they have a mission. I believe they’ve been in here,” said Schultz. “They know of know where, like me, everything is at. And they know what they want and they get in and get out.”

>>Preble County woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather

Enright reports the owner is working with his insurance company now to figure out how much damage and product was lost.

One suspect has been arrested.

Riverside Police say the other suspect last seen driving a 2016 maroon Ford Fusion. If you can help his case, they would like to hear from you.

Photo from: Riverside Police







