The GoFundMe campaign for Jasper Wu, the 23-month-old boy killed by a stray bullet while his family was driving on an Oakland highway on Nov. 6, has raised more than $100,000 in 14 hours. Campaign for Jasper and his family: The campaign, set up with the help of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, is now one of the top fundraisers on GoFundMe, a spokesperson for the American for-profit crowdfunding platform informed NextShark on Wednesday. Since its publication, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $200,000 from over 4,000 donors at the time of writing.