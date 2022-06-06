SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Robbers tie-up pharmacy worker at Dayton Rite Aid, police say

Police have released surveillance video that they say shows an armed robbery that took place at a Rite Aid in Dayton.

Police are using the video as evidence to try to figure out who is responsible.

The video shows three people with their hands in their pockets walk into the Rite Aid on Wilmington Avenue. Saturday evening, this would turn into a crime scene.

A 911 caller told dispatchers someone zip-tied them and their manager and put them on the floor.

“Their hands had some minor injuries there, but the whole emotional thing of going through a robbery like that, I just couldn’t imagine,” said Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.

Dayton police say the suspects took pills from the store.

“What we kind of see is we did have some prior drug store robberies where pills were taken in west Dayton, we do not believe that this crime on Wilmington was related to those. those involved usually one suspect going in, not three,” Johns said.

Dayton police say there is a 13% increase in robberies this year compared to last year.

“For the folks inside that store, the employees and the customers, it had to be a very traumatizing experience, so by all means, we’re pulling out all stops that we can to try identify these three robbers,” Johns said.

Dayton police say they do not have any suspect names at this time and could not comment on any leads.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

#HELPID - 3 armed suspects robbed Rite Aid, 1158 Wilmington Ave. on 6/4 at 6pm. They went to pharmacy area, restrained the workers & stole medication. Recognize them or have info? Call 937-333-COPS or #MValleyCrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP & remain anonymous pic.twitter.com/EBA5dZ9QwN — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 6, 2022





