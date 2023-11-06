New surveillance video shows 3 unidentified suspects in North Lauderdale murder

Six months after a 36-year-old man was gunned down outside of a North Lauderdale apartment, detectives have released new surveillance video of the moments before and after the shooting in an attempt to generate leads about the three unidentified suspects.

Leayle Powell, of Coral Springs, was found shot multiple times behind a building near the 7400 block of Kimberly Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. April 27. Powell was flown to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The surveillance video released Monday shows three men wearing long pants and hooded jackets walk toward an apartment building. The sound from a volley of gunshots erupts, and the men are then seen sprinting out from behind the building, across a parking lot and to a red Honda Accord with stock rims parked in the area nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office released footage from a Ring doorbell camera in May that showed the three suspects, all wearing black, walking toward the crime scene, and photos of the Honda Accord detectives believe the suspects drove away in.

Additional details about the murder have not been released. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a $5,000 reward, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police ask anyone with information on the case, subjects or vehicle to call BSO Homicide Det. John Curcio at 954-321-4212, submit a tip through the SaferWatch app or anonymously contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **8477 from any cellphone.