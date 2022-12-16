Surveillance video shows alleged shooter accused of killing teen at Clayton County house party

Police have released home surveillance video showing someone firing off a gun during a birthday party, killing Laila Harris, 15.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 3 at a home along Citizens Parkway in Morrow.

Police told Channel 2 Action News someone who was kicked out of the party later returned with an accomplice and shot multiple rounds into the party. When police arrived, hundreds of teenagers fled the scene, according to officials.

“Video surveillance near the event captured a person, shown in the footage, discharging a firearm several times in the direction where the victim had been standing,” investigators said in a post on the Clayton County Police Department’s Facebook page.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers described the shooter as having short dreads and wearing a skull cap, light-colored puffer jacket, dark/black colored pants and white shoes.

The shooter got away in a light color Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information on who the shooter may be or the whereabouts of the Dodge Challenger is asked to call Clayton County police at 770-473-3989.

RELATED NEWS:



