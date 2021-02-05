Surveillance video shows armed girls robbed Fort Worth store in under 30 seconds

Police released on Friday a store surveillance video of a Jan. 22 robbery where detectives say three armed girls robbed a Fort Worth convenience store.

Police noted that all the girls were armed and it took them less than 30 seconds to steal an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery occurred about 6 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Quick Track at 4920 Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth.

The three suspects entered the store, pointed handguns at an employee and demanded money.

They forced the employee to place the cash into a bag.

At one point, the suspects demanded property from a customer who told them she “didn’t have anything.”

After taking the money, the suspects fled on foot.

All three robbers were wearing hooded jackets and masks, police said. One suspect is described as about 5-foot-9 and wore white tennis shoes. The second is about 5-foot-8, and she wore a red bandanna and blue latex gloves. The third suspect is about 5-foot-5 and she was brandishing a handgun in her left hand, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the case should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4469.