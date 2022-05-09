Surveillance video shows beloved landscaper’s body being pulled from car

Channel 11 obtained surveillance video that shows a man’s body being dumped in a Scott Township alley Sunday morning.

The victim, a well-known and beloved landscaper in the South Hills, is being remembered tonight for his kindness and funny personality.

Cara Sapida has more on the mystery surrounding his death tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County homicide detectives investigating after body found in Scott Township Several jackpot-winning lottery tickets sold in Western Pennsylvania Partial building collapse shuts down road in New Castle VIDEO: Man accused of embezzlement in Westmoreland County turns himself into police DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts